The incident happened during Rangers vs Hibs

A WWE commentator has taken a rare dive into Scottish football as he aired his confusion over a Hibs free-kick routine.

In an assessment nobody was expecting, Pat McAfee has shared an X post with his over three million followers after the moment during a 3-1 defeat to Rangers. James Tavernier put the hosts ahead before Myziane Maolida levelled up for Nick Montgomery's side.

Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo goals made sure of three points for the Ibrox hosts. In the first half as Hibs utility man Nectar Triantis looked to send a free-kick long, his attempt smashed teammate Joe Newell in the face, which cannoned off Will Fish's face and then back onto Newell's head.

It was a weird incident that has caught the attention of the former NFL punter and kick-off specialist, who is a 2x Pro Bowler through time at the Indianpolis Colts. He said: "This isn’t real… this can’t be real.. @bubbagumpino (Gumpa Cathcart) .. is this real?"

One fan said "Welcome to Scottish football my man" while another added "No way I never thought I'd see Pat McAfee commenting on Scottish football." A fan explained "Welcome to Scottish football Pat, it only gets worse from here," as one more response simply put "Welcome to the wonderful world of cinch."