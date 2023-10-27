‘You make ‘em and he’ll take ‘em’ - Hibs urged to help striker find way back to goal

Celebrating another goal - but Vente has been starved of service in recent games.

Hibs striker Dylan Vente has been backed to rediscover his scoring touch – with a little help from his friends.

Vente went on a scoring frenzy during the early days of Nick Montgomery’s managerial reign at Easter Road, hitting the net in each of the new gaffer’s first three games at the helm.

Goal-less in the past three, the Dutchman – with five in all competitions this season – cut a frustrated figure in the weekend loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

But Montgomery has faith in the centre forward, the head coach putting the onus on others as he explained: “We didn’t create enough chances at the weekend, so it was difficult for Dylan and Alfie (Adam Le Fondre).

“But Dylan was on a good scoring streak. He’s working super hard now. And we just need to create more chances for him because he works his socks off.

“I thought his work rate against Rangers was outstanding, so we really need to show more composure in that final third, make sure we’re not rushing opportunities – and giving him the chances to score.”

Montgomery is eagerly anticipating tomorrow’s visit of Celtic to a packed Easter Road, saying: “A home crowd is always an advantage and we’ve got a fantastic home support. I think we’re looking at a full house, so that’s going to be a help for us.

“Bearing in mind, Celtic are used to playing in big stadiums. So it still becomes about what we can do on the pitch, how we draw on energy from the stands – and make sure we’re on it for the full 90 minutes, because we’ll need that to get a result.