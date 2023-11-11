'You worry when you're out injured' - Hibs star happy to be back
Midfielder had to bide time and prove himself to new gaffer
Dylan Levitt admits he was worried about getting a chance to impress new Hibs boss Nick Montgomery.
But he’s loving being back in the starting XI after battling back from injury – and eager to hang on to his place.
“The first day the gaffer came in was my first day training after coming back from injury,” said the midfielder.
“Ever since then he laid down what he wanted from everyone in each position.
“It’s exciting when a new manager comes in, the way he sets us up suits me perfectly so when he first came in I was buzzing to be involved.
“He laid it down from day one and everyone is buying into it. I think there is more to come from me.
“You’ve always got that little doubt in your mind coming back from injury no matter where you are, if a new manager has come in or whatever.
“Just getting back up to fitness, taking everything on board tactically from what he was wanting from midfielders so I would know what I was doing.”
Levitt, in a straight fight for a starting spot with Jimmy Jeggo now that the Aussie is back from a tummy bug, added: “I played in a couple of bounce games in between the weekends, and they’ve helped massively.
“I played against Ross County, Aberdeen and against St Mirren on Wednesday, I’ve played most of the minutes and feel like it benefited me massively and that I’m 100 per cent now.”