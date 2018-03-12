Young Hibees tighten grip at top of Development League

Hibs took a huge stride towards the SPFL Development League title with a 3-2 win over Celtic, which leaves them six points clear at the top of the table.

The young Hibees had to come from 2-1 down with just ten minutes to play at East Mains before securing their victory. The heroes of the hour were striker Oli Shaw and defender Ryan Porteous, both of whom having been on the bench little more than 12 hours earlier as Hibs defeated Hearts 2-0 in the latest Edinburgh derby,

Shaw fired the youngsters into a first half lead but Jack Aitchison and Ewan Henderson put Celtic ahead before that dramatic finale, Porteous heading home via the underside of the bar to level before powering in another header deep into added-on time to take the points.

Celtic are playing “catch up” having been involved in the UEFA Youth League earlier in the season but they are now 17 points behind Hibs with five games in hand.

The two sides clash again in a few weeks time in the semi-final of the SFA Youth Cup. Hibs have been drawn at home, although no date as yet been set for the game.