Hockey: Scotland women's squad for Commonwealth Games is announced

Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Robertson will captain a blend of experience and youth in Birmingham, where nine players will make their Games debut alongside nine players who played at in the last staging of the event on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The five Edinburgh University players include Scotland vice captain Katie Robertson. The 18-strong squad also includes four other current Great Britain squad members in Amy Costello from Edinburgh, Dundee-born Charlotte Watson, Glaswegian Jenny Eadie and Helensburgh native Fiona Burnet.

Debutants include Bronwyn Shields from Glasgow and Ellie Wilson, the Watsonians player from Edinburgh, plus Eve Pearson from Dunfermline.

Amy Costello in action for Scotland at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia. She is one of five Edinburgh University players in the squad again this year. Garry Bowden/SIPPA

The Scots will take Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Kenya in Pool B.

Sarah Robertson, 28, is appearing in her third Commonwealth Games and she said: “Being captain offers a different dynamic for me and it’s a huge honour to captain the team at the Commonwealth Games. The group is in a really good place so it’s exciting moving into the summer.

“We haven’t really seen much of some of the other countries; for example Australia and New Zealand have only really been playing each other, so we’ve not had many matches against those countries. So it’s a bit of an unknown but we’re in a really good group and I think we can cause an upset.”

Scotland’s opening match on July 29 is against South Africa which will be special for South African-born Heather McEwan who will earn her first Scotland cap that day.

She said: "Being selected is the best feeling in the world. To play that game against South Africa is amazing. I’ve come a long way and I’m just so excited to be part of it."

Chris Duncan, head coach, said: "We’ve picked an amazingly strong squad. Our expectation is to show our brand of hockey to the world. If we focus on process, and do the best we can, then results will take care of themselves."