How Hearts attacker is taking the SWPL1 by storm
New signing Katie Lockwood is taking the SWPL1 by storm at Hearts as we look into her key statistics so far this season.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lockwood has been Hearts’ main player since joining the club in the summer. The attacker initially joined the SWPL1 12 months back as she signed for Hibs. Yet, in the summer, she quickly switched allegiances and joined up with Eva Olid at Hearts. The 25-year-old has since become a vital cog in the manager’s system and has quickly dispersed any struggles the Jam Tarts had in front of goal.
So far this season, Lockwood has found the net 13 times in the league, making her the joint-fifth top scorer in the division. This is highly impressive considering that the 25-year-old is rarely used by Olid as an out-and-out striker but rather a CAM or a winger. According to AiScore, the attacker has also only had 18 shots on target. This means that Lockwood’s conversion rate for efforts on goal is 72.2%, a ridiculously impressive feat.
On top of this, she has collected a further seven assists, resulting in one of the biggest goal-contribution tallies in the SWPL1. AiScore also suggests this number could be higher. Lockwood has made 50 key passes this season to her teammates, by far the highest in the division. The attacker has also put 102 crosses into the area, the second-most in the league, while possessing the best crossing accuracy.
Now, at the halfway point in the campaign, Lockwood has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last weekend, the attacker added another goal and two assists to her collection as the visitors saw out Motherwell in a 3-0 win. Such a performance saw her once again selected into the SWPL Team of the Week, a feat that is becoming more common by the week for Lockwood.
It is clear that Lockwood is quickly becoming one of Hearts’ most important players. With Olid dreaming of one day breaking into the top three and potentially qualifying for Champions League football, the attacker could well be key to releasing this ambition.