A new study has revealed the most popular football kits in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic all featuring. But the top ranked kit in the league this season does not belong to the Old Firm or the Edinburgh clubs.
The study, conducted by casino comparison site JohnSlots, used data from Football Kit Archive to discover the most popular football kits in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season, based on the average ratings and the number of votes each kit has received from fans.
Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from JohnSlots said the top-ranked kit is “no surprise” because it is easier to style compared to those with bright colours and has a “distinctive touch”. The spokesperson added: “The results clearly show that football kits are not designed purely for the players to stand out on the field but also for fans to wear something they feel proud to be part of.”
1. St Mirren away kit
First place with a 4.3-star rating and 111 votes. The jersey, provided by its brand partner Joma, is in black with a contrasting grey paisley pattern. The St Mirren logo is placed on the left chest accompanied by Joma’s logo on the opposite side and the team’s sponsor logo, Digby Brown Solicitors, beneath. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Celtic away kit
Second place with a 4.2-star rating. However, it has received the greatest number of votes out of all teams, with 718. The kit is provided by Adidas and features a predominantly black colour with bold green stripes. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
3. Hearts away kit
In third place with a 4.2-star rating but a lower number of votes at 226. The kit is provided by Umbro and is predominantly white with burgundy sleeve cuffs and polka dots throughout. Branding details are placed on both sides of the chest along with the team’s sponsor Stellar Omada underneath. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Motherwell away kit
Fourth with a 4.2-star rating and 166 votes. The kit is provided by Macron and boasts a white colour all over with a two-toned burgundy and golden yellow stripe on the left side. Unlike the first three kits, Motherwell keeps its Paycare sponsorship branding subtle by placing it beneath the football club’s emblem. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group