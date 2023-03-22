The study, conducted by casino comparison site JohnSlots , used data from Football Kit Archive to discover the most popular football kits in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season, based on the average ratings and the number of votes each kit has received from fans.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from JohnSlots said the top-ranked kit is “no surprise” because it is easier to style compared to those with bright colours and has a “distinctive touch”. The spokesperson added: “The results clearly show that football kits are not designed purely for the players to stand out on the field but also for fans to wear something they feel proud to be part of.”