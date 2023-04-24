News you can trust since 1873
Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri conceded a penalty, given by VAR, after the ball hit his arm against Hearts at Tynecastle on January 2Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri conceded a penalty, given by VAR, after the ball hit his arm against Hearts at Tynecastle on January 2
Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri conceded a penalty, given by VAR, after the ball hit his arm against Hearts at Tynecastle on January 2

How many penalties have Hibs and Hearts conceded in comparison to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & rivals? - gallery

The arrival of VAR to Scottish football this season has promoted ever more discussion and debate about bid decisions, including the awarding of penalty kicks.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST

Hearts conceded a late penalty against Ross County on Saturday, moving them up the table, while Hibs gave away their latest spot kick a couple of weeks ago against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The stats shows that there have been 78 spot kicks conceded in the Scottish Premiership this season, 61 of them since VAR came into play in October. There’s a big difference between the teams who have been penalised the most inside the penalty area and the one side who have yet to concede a spot kick in the league all season in the 33 games played so far.

With five post-split rounds still to go, here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from highest to lowest in terms of penalties conceded in the 2022/23 season so far:

Penalties conceded: 12

1. Aberdeen

Penalties conceded: 12

Penalties conceded: 11

2. Hibs

Penalties conceded: 11

Penalties conceded: 11

3. St Mirren

Penalties conceded: 11

Penalties conceded: 9

4. Livingston

Penalties conceded: 9

