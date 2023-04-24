Hearts conceded a late penalty against Ross County on Saturday, moving them up the table, while Hibs gave away their latest spot kick a couple of weeks ago against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The stats shows that there have been 78 spot kicks conceded in the Scottish Premiership this season, 61 of them since VAR came into play in October. There’s a big difference between the teams who have been penalised the most inside the penalty area and the one side who have yet to concede a spot kick in the league all season in the 33 games played so far.