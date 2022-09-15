How the Hearts players rated in the 2-0 victory over RFS in Riga as the Jambos secured their first Europa Conference League Group A victory

CRAIG GORDON: Two fantastic stops to preserve his side's lead at the interval. Didn't have a great deal to do in the second 45. 7

CRAIG HALKETT: Big boost to see defender back in the starting XI, but the gamble didn't pay off with the 27-year-old substituted after 20 minutes. 4

STEPHEN KINGSLEY: Comfortable enough evening in the Latvian capital and saw a 25-yard strike with 15 minutes remaining well saved by the Riga No.1. 7

Hearts players celebrate Lawrence Shankland's first-half penalty. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov).

ALEX COCHRANE: Picked up a needless booking early on but was always a decent outlet down the left. Won some big headers too. 7

MICHAEL SMITH: Struggled early on with the trickery of Emerson but soon sussed the Brazilian out. 7

CAMMY DEVLIN: Put in a power of work and kept things ticking in the middle of the park. Great lung-bursting run to play Forrest in for a deserved second. 8

JORGE GRANT: Real presence in the Hearts engine room, both defensively and in an attacking sense. Replaced by Haring with 20 minutes remaining. 7

STEPHEN HALLIDAY: Ably supported his team-mates and got himself into some useful positions in the final third. 8

JOSH GINNELLY: Passed up a golden opportunity to slide Hearts in front from just a couple of yards inside the opening ten minutes. He was, however, his side's biggest threat in the first 45 and a real menace for the RFS defence. 8

BARRIE MCKAY: Quiet opening but gradually came onto a game, finding pockets of space as Hearts chased a second. Decision-making could have been better after the break. 7

LAWRENCE SHANKLAND: Tremendous composure to give the visitors the lead from 12 yards four minutes before the break. You'll struggle to see a better penalty this season. Missed a sitter with the last kick of the first half. 7

SUBSTITUTES:

LEWIS NEILSON: Teenager took ten minutes or so to adjust to the speed of the game but was faultless thereafter. 8

PETER HARING: Replaced Grant. Picked up a booking but made a couple of key blocks. 6

STEPHEN HUMPHRYS: Not long on but chased everything down. 5