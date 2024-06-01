Excitement is taking over Scotland as we get closer and closer to the kick off of Euro 2024 where the Tartan Army will head to Berlin for the opening match against Germany.
It will be the second major tournament for Steve Clarke and a group of players who are fast establishing themselves as a ‘golden generation’ of talent. The likes of Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Kieran Tierney and many more have been key figures for the Scots for a number of years now.
However, a football career doesn’t last forever and what about the next generation of talent? Using the popular game Football Manager 2024 we fast-forwarded ten years into the future to take a look at how the Scotland team might look. As anyone who has played the game will expect, the squad did feature a number of re-gens (computer generated players created by the game to replace real life players who age out and retire) but we have managed to compile a 26 man team of real life players who were all in or around the national team picture as of the summer of 2034.
This is how the Scotland squad could look in ten years time with multiple current Hearts and Hibs starlets making the grade as full internationals:
