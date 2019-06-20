How the Scotland players rated during the 2019 Women's World Cup Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player who started at least one of the three group games during the 2019 Women's World Cup as Shelley Kerr's side exited at the group stage. Lana Clelland, who played just once and scored against Japan, is not included in the list. 1. Lee Alexander - 7 Could perhaps have done better with the opener against Japan and Argentina's second, though there are excuses for both. Overall she made a number of strong saves across the three games. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Sophie Howard - 5 Looked uncomfortable out at right-back in the start against England and gave away the penalty for Argentina's equaliser on Wednesday night. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Kirsty Smith - 6 Her introduction against England helped improve Scotland's performance and she was one of the better players in a poor showing against Japan. Put in a below par display against Argentina, though. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Rachel Corsie - 6 Outstanding against England, she followed it up with an error-strewn game against Japan. Was so-so against Argentina. Solid enough for the tournament, but she'll know she could've played better. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4