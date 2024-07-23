There might not be any competitive action for Hearts or Hibs this mid-week but the likes of Aberdeen and Dundee United have Premier Sports Cup ties while Kilmarnock and St Mirren are in European action.

Celtic are currently away in America for pre-season as they ramp up preparations for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season. The Hoops face Manchester City in their next friendly and will be looking forward to testing themselves against the Premier League champions.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won the title ahead of Rangers in the last campaign and will be eager to retain top spot over their rivals once again next term. In the meantime, they have the chance to bring in some more signings. Rangers have a friendly coming up against Birmingham City.

Here is a look at how you can watch all nine games this week involving Scottish clubs...

1 . Aberdeen vs Airdrie, Premier Sports 1 Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alloa Athletic v St Johnstone, Premier Player Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dundee v Annan Athletic, Premier Player Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Hamilton Academical v Ross County, Premier Player Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45 | Getty Images Photo Sales