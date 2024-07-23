How to watch all 9 Scottish matches this week including Celtic v Man City, Aberdeen cup tie & European clashes

By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:00 BST

There is no competitive action for either Hearts or Hibs this midweek but their are nine other matches involving Scottish sides all available to watch.

There might not be any competitive action for Hearts or Hibs this mid-week but the likes of Aberdeen and Dundee United have Premier Sports Cup ties while Kilmarnock and St Mirren are in European action.

Celtic are currently away in America for pre-season as they ramp up preparations for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season. The Hoops face Manchester City in their next friendly and will be looking forward to testing themselves against the Premier League champions.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won the title ahead of Rangers in the last campaign and will be eager to retain top spot over their rivals once again next term. In the meantime, they have the chance to bring in some more signings. Rangers have a friendly coming up against Birmingham City.

Here is a look at how you can watch all nine games this week involving Scottish clubs...

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45

1. Aberdeen vs Airdrie, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45

2. Alloa Athletic v St Johnstone, Premier Player

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45

3. Dundee v Annan Athletic, Premier Player

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45

4. Hamilton Academical v Ross County, Premier Player

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Tuesday 23rd July, KO: 19:45 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Celtic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.