Penicuik Athletic manager Stevie McLeish

The Cuikie drew 1-1 with Haddington Athletic last weekend and McLeish insisted the decision-making of the three officials affected both sides. He’s called on the SFA to address the issue urgently.

“On the balance of play a draw was probably a fair result, but the three officials just aren’t at the level that the players are at,” said McLeish, ahead of visiting second place Musselburgh Athletic this Saturday. “They three boys have clearly been fast tracked and will have a bright future as referees but at this moment, they aren’t good enough for the two teams in terms of experience and quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was key moments in the game for both teams that they got absolutely wrong. I think the SFA have got to get it right. It’s frustrating for the players, for the managers and everyone involved in the game; you want to have people in charge of the game who can actually manage them properly.

“For the whole of the East of Scotland League, it is an issue. Players and managers could end up moving on because we all get frustrated and suddenly it’s not as enjoyable. The standard of refereeing has to go up, they need to be careful with how they fast track and who they fast track. While it’s tier six, there are good players out there. Respect should be given to non-league teams and give them decent officials, or make sure the officials are up to scratch.

“Fitness isn’t the problem, it’s their understanding of the game and their interpretation of what is going in in the game – it’s perplexing. Haddington scored a goal in the game when one of my players had a head knock and he turned round and said, ‘He tried to get up’, but he was flat on his face in the dirt and he had to stop the game.