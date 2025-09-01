In-form Edinburgh City keep the feel-good factor going

Robbie Mahon, left, celebrates his first goal in the 2-1 win at Dumbarton. Picture: Tommy Lee

Edinburgh City are now just six points adrift at the bottom of SPFL League Two after a 2-1 victory on the road at Dumbarton.

Following their 15-point deduction for an unpaid debt at the beginning of last month, the Citizens have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 and are edging closer by the week to ninth-placed Stranraer.

Robbie Mahon netted the opener at the Marbill Coaches Stadium and added a second from the penalty spot just three minutes later as the visitors held a 2-0 lead at the interval.

The hosts reduced the deficit on the hour mark through an Edin Lynch own goal, but the City rearguard stood firm to claim all three points.

Manager Michael McIndoe said: "It was a magnificent performance. That young group never fails to surprise me. It was a warrior effort with the wind and rain and it's a tough place to come. We were out of the blocks early and got two really good goals by half-time.

"We've not got a league game for two weeks now, so we can get the group together. We're enjoying the ride at the moment, I know everyone is writing us off but, that's fine, we like that."

Meanwhile, an Ethan Drysdale strike four minutes from time earned Spartans a 1-0 win over Annan Athletic at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

The result keeps Dougie Samuel's side joint-top of the division, East Kilbride ahead by the virtue of a superior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose thrashed Celtic B 5-1 that takes the Midlothian outfit up to fourth in the Lowland League table.