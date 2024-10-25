Connor Young has been on fire so far this season for Edinburgh City. Picture: Ryan O'Donnell.

Sharpshooter Connor Young hopes his sparkling goalscoring form rubs off on the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The Edinburgh City youngster has netted eight times in the Citizens' opening 10 League Two fixtures and currently sits second in the charts behind East Fife's Alan Trouten, who has nine.

The 20-year-old, who was snapped up by boss Michael McIndoe in the summer after previous club Clyde decided not to offer him a new deal, has taken Scottish football's fourth tier by storm.

The Meadowbank men occupy seventh spot after they failed to follow up their recent Capital derby win over Spartans with defeat at Bonnyrigg last weekend.

And Young, who was previously on the books of both Hibs and Rangers, is looking to make his mark on the Scottish Cup when City travel to East of Scotland League high-flyers Jeanfield Swifts on second-round duty tomorrow afternoon.

"I think I'm producing my best just now because I'm enjoying playing football again and that's showing on the pitch," he told the Evening News. "I always hoped to hit this kind of form but, if I'm honest, I didn't expect it to go how it has. I'm still young and learning my way in the game. We're a fairly young team but it's a really good group. We've got those experienced heads in Mark Weir and Jon Robertson.

"This is my chance to get off the mark in the cup. We've had a look at Jeanfield and they're doing really well this season. I played against them last year for Clyde in the Scottish Cup and they were a decent outfit. We're expecting a tough game. We just need to play our style and try and win the game.

"I got to play against Aberdeen last year in the cup too and that was a great experience. They put out a strong team so we were up against some of the best players in the country. The intensity and tempo these teams play at is something else.

"The plan is to stay in the competition until at least the Premiership clubs come in and hopefully get a decent draw."

Young admits the lure of teaming up with former Bristol City, Doncaster and Coventry midfielder McIndoe was an opportunity he was desperate to explore after his time with Clyde fizzled out last season.

"I had a good taste of League Two last year," he explained. "I started off well at Clyde but then with the position we found ourselves in, the club brought in more experience to make sure we stayed in the league. I didn't really get much in the way of game time so it was a bit up and down.

"There wasn't the offer of a new contract at Clyde so the gaffer got in touch with my agent and invited me along to training. I really enjoyed it and just with the way the manager sees football, it really excited me and was something I wanted to be a part of.

"There have been a lot of games this season we've come away from where we feel we should have taken points but it's not quite happened. It's small details though that are costing us like last week at Bonnyrigg we conceded from two corners.”