Ryan Harding, right, hopes Lothian's season continues on an upward trajectory. Picture: Dode Allen

Lothian beat Rose 4-2 at home in December but the result was overturned and Linlithgow were awarded all three points after it was discovered Harding's side had fielded an ineligible player. He's confident the three points will remain in their hands this time around after goals from Dylan Moore and Sean Wringe.

"I don't think anyone fancied us, to go there and win is massive," said Harding. "It was a huge blow to the boys the last time because in the circumstances they had worked hard, basically dismantled Linlithgow and then we lost the points.

"Yes, we lost the points to them, but in my head, and in the lads' head we have beaten them twice. It wasn't exactly a smash and grab victory, it's not like we turned up and got two goals then defended for the whole game.

"I thought we created the better chances in the first half. When you go to Linlithgow it's a bit of a given that you are going to give up possession, they are going to have more of the ball. In the second half we came under pressure a little bit, but we weathered it, Swainy [Kevin Swain] made a penalty save and stopped a shot from distance but apart from that he didn't have much to do.

"We said to them we had a [points] target in our heads for the past four games; beating Jeanfield, drawing with Sauche and beating the Vale, so we saw it as a free hit to go out and give it a real go.”