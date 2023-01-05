Innes Murray loving life at FC Edinburgh after leaving Hibs last summer
Innes Murray had a huge decision to make upon leaving Hibs last summer. The 24-year-old midfielder, who spent the final season of his Easter Road contract on loan at FC Edinburgh and scored the winning goal to fire the Citizens into League One via the play-offs, wasn't short on offers.
But his decision to put pen to paper a two-year deal with Alan Maybury's men has been more than vindicated. The Meadowbank outfit know that a win over this weekend's opponents Dunfermline would see the Capital outfit hit the summit.
"This is really my first season being fully part of the first team as a signed player," Murray told the Evening News. "It couldn't have gone much better so we need to keep pushing on. I had a few options when I left Hibs, but I've definitely made the right choice in signing for Edinburgh permanently. That said, we know there's still a lot of football to be played.
"There's that carrot there if we can get the win on Saturday. They're obviously a good side and have beaten us twice already this season but we're confident we can go toe to toe with them. They have a decent squad, they're full-time and have better resources than us, but I think we've proved more than enough this season than we're a match for anyone and I think the league table shows that.
"The year couldn't have got off to a better start after beating Airdrie 5-3 on Monday so we're desperate to keep that going. We're the top scorers in the league and I think that just sums up the way we want to play football. We're on the front foot and trying to get in the opposition's half as much as possible. We've got some real quality in the final third with John (Robertson) Ouzy (See) and Ryan (Shanley) and then we've got Danny (Handling) who is scoring for fun at the moment.
"I haven't scored for a while now but it doesn't bother me. I'm happy with my overall performances and the manager has said the same, so as long as the team is doing well than that's all that matters. I have managed to get a few assists in the last few weeks too so they can be just as important."