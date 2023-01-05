But his decision to put pen to paper a two-year deal with Alan Maybury's men has been more than vindicated. The Meadowbank outfit know that a win over this weekend's opponents Dunfermline would see the Capital outfit hit the summit.

"This is really my first season being fully part of the first team as a signed player," Murray told the Evening News. "It couldn't have gone much better so we need to keep pushing on. I had a few options when I left Hibs, but I've definitely made the right choice in signing for Edinburgh permanently. That said, we know there's still a lot of football to be played.

"There's that carrot there if we can get the win on Saturday. They're obviously a good side and have beaten us twice already this season but we're confident we can go toe to toe with them. They have a decent squad, they're full-time and have better resources than us, but I think we've proved more than enough this season than we're a match for anyone and I think the league table shows that.

Innes Murray shares a joke with former Hibs team-mate Josh Campbell, who also enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with FC Edinburgh

"The year couldn't have got off to a better start after beating Airdrie 5-3 on Monday so we're desperate to keep that going. We're the top scorers in the league and I think that just sums up the way we want to play football. We're on the front foot and trying to get in the opposition's half as much as possible. We've got some real quality in the final third with John (Robertson) Ouzy (See) and Ryan (Shanley) and then we've got Danny (Handling) who is scoring for fun at the moment.