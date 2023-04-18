The Citizens' 2-1 victory over Scottish Cup semi-finalists Falkirk moves the Meadowbank club to within four points of fourth-placed Alloa with two matches remaining, although the Wasps do have a game in hand.

Substitute Danny Handling gave the visitors the lead at the Falkirk Stadium with his first touch in the 72nd minute only for Kai Kennedy to equalise for the Bairns with little more than five minutes remaining.

However, Murray, who had replaced the injured Ben Stirling in the ninth minute, came up with the goods two minutes into stoppage time to hand Alan Maybury's side a precious three points.

Danny Handling celebrates his opener at the Falkirk Stadium. Picture: Tommy Lee.

It's the first time this season that Edinburgh have inflicted defeat on one of the division's full-time clubs.