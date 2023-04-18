News you can trust since 1873
Innes Murray strikes in stoppage time to secure FC Edinburgh precious victory over Falkirk

Innes Murray pounced right at the death to keep FC Edinburgh's slim Championship play-off hopes alive.

By Neil McGlade
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:58 BST

The Citizens' 2-1 victory over Scottish Cup semi-finalists Falkirk moves the Meadowbank club to within four points of fourth-placed Alloa with two matches remaining, although the Wasps do have a game in hand.

Substitute Danny Handling gave the visitors the lead at the Falkirk Stadium with his first touch in the 72nd minute only for Kai Kennedy to equalise for the Bairns with little more than five minutes remaining.

However, Murray, who had replaced the injured Ben Stirling in the ninth minute, came up with the goods two minutes into stoppage time to hand Alan Maybury's side a precious three points.

Danny Handling celebrates his opener at the Falkirk Stadium. Picture: Tommy Lee.Danny Handling celebrates his opener at the Falkirk Stadium. Picture: Tommy Lee.
It's the first time this season that Edinburgh have inflicted defeat on one of the division's full-time clubs.

The Capital side must now secure victory over Kelty Hearts on Saturday and hope Alloa fail to beat Falkirk to keep their promotion dream alive.

