Innes Murray strikes in stoppage time to secure FC Edinburgh precious victory over Falkirk
Innes Murray pounced right at the death to keep FC Edinburgh's slim Championship play-off hopes alive.
The Citizens' 2-1 victory over Scottish Cup semi-finalists Falkirk moves the Meadowbank club to within four points of fourth-placed Alloa with two matches remaining, although the Wasps do have a game in hand.
Substitute Danny Handling gave the visitors the lead at the Falkirk Stadium with his first touch in the 72nd minute only for Kai Kennedy to equalise for the Bairns with little more than five minutes remaining.
However, Murray, who had replaced the injured Ben Stirling in the ninth minute, came up with the goods two minutes into stoppage time to hand Alan Maybury's side a precious three points.
It's the first time this season that Edinburgh have inflicted defeat on one of the division's full-time clubs.
The Capital side must now secure victory over Kelty Hearts on Saturday and hope Alloa fail to beat Falkirk to keep their promotion dream alive.