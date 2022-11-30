A brace from Hannah Markley after Alix Wilkinson opened the scoring secured a 3-1 victory over city rivals Edinburgh Caledonia at Meadowbank Stadium tonight. The win means FC Edinburgh go six points clear at the top of SWF League One, the fourth tier in women’s football, after playing their third game in eight days.

Enwood believes it is a testament to the players’ commitment to be able to perform so consistently, believing that they might be the “fittest team in the league”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The girls are fit. We need to be a lot fitter, but they are fit”, he told Edinburgh Evening News. “That just doesn't come from the work in training, there is a lot of conditioning and working on the ball in training, but a lot comes from their own personal time. Putting the hours in the gym, going for runs in the street, whatever it is that they are doing that is personal pride.

FC Edinburgh are six points clear at the top of League One after the 3-1 victory.

“The players that want to improve themselves and want to get better for themselves and the team. You are seeing a bunch of committed players here and that’s the reason why we have proved ourselves to be one of if not the fittest team in the league.”

FC Edinburgh opened the scoring after ten minutes when Debs McLeod delivered in a beautiful corner to land perfectly for Wilkinson, who headed home. The opposition hit back when Marguax Durand-Watson got her foot to loose ball to slice into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markley was played through one-on-one with the keeper, whose attempted clearance hit the off the midfielder and into the net to restore FC Edinburgh’s lead. In the second half Markley got her second after being played through again, giving her the time to round the keeper and calmly slot home.