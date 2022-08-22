News you can trust since 1873


Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn offers hint about more transfer business

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn has hinted more recruits could be on their way before the transfer window closes, but only if they strengthen his squad.

By Scott Thomson
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:14 pm

The Lowland League champions kept faith with the vast majority of the squad who secured a historic promotion to the SPFL for the first time in the club’s history.

Horn added three new players to the group from last season, with experienced striker Kevin Smith joining from East Fife, promising defender Josh Grigor arriving from Stenhousemuir and midfielder Conor Doan coming in from Stirling University. The manager has hinted more recruits could be on their way.

He revealed: "We will see what is available, if something comes in that's better than what we've got then we have to look at it, but at this moment in time, the players I have got have served us well."

Josh Grigor, one of Bonnyrigg's three summer signings, in action against Albion Rovers on Saturday at New Dundas Park. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Fourth in the table, Rose made a bright start to League Two before Saturday’s shock home defeat by Albion Rovers.

