Bonnyrigg Rose gear up for play-off against Fraserburgh in top form

Robbie Horn's men have had the Lowland League title sewn up since last month, but Fraserburgh could finally pop the champagne corks after a 5-0 drubbing of Forres Mechanics on Saturday, pipping Buckie Thistle to the post despite their 3-1 success on the road at Clachnacuddin.

It has been nip and tuck all season between those two clubs but it is Fraserburgh who will make the long trek to Midlothian this Saturday before hosting the return leg at Bellslea Park the following week.

Rose rounded off a quite incredible league campaign with a 1-0 win at two-time league champions East Kilbride, substitute Sean Brown's 73rd-minute header proving decisive at K-Park.

Rose finish the season with a colossal 87 points winning 28 of their 34 league fixtures and scoring 92 goals in the process. They have been the outstanding team this term and will fancy their chances of toppling The Broch to earn a crack League Two bottom side Cowdenbeath in the final play-off round. Horn's men are potentially just four games from earning promotion to the SPFL.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers ended their campaign on a disappointing note after a 2-0 loss to Stirling University at Christie Gillies Park. However, it has been an encouraging year for Gary Jardine's men who finish seventh.

Spartans also lost at home, Bo'ness United registering a 1-0 win at Ainslie Park. Dougie Samuel's outfit play their final fixture of the season next Tuesday when Gala Fairydean Rovers visit the Capital.

Kieran Hall and Ross Gray on the attack for Bonnyrigg Rose against East Kilbride. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS