Callum Connolly’s header and Lewis Turner's sumptuous 25-yard strike gave Robbie Horn’s men all three points in a 2-1 win at Bo'ness United, despite a late penalty from Zander Miller.

Rangers B stay second after a comfortable 3-0 win over Edinburgh University at Peffermill, Lewis McKinnon, Alex Lowry and Cole McKinnon on target, and Strollers remain just two points behind the leaders in third after Alieu Faye’s hat-trick saw off Cumbernauld Colts 4-2 at Christie Gillies Park. Mark McConnell was also on target.

Spartans lost ground in the title race, however, slipping to fourth after a 3-2 defeat at home to East Stirlingshire. Jamie Dishington’s two late goals were not enough for Dougie Samuel’s men, who had trailed 3-0.