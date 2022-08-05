Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder Ross Gray revels in club's historic SPFL League Two curtain-raiser

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old scooped the man-of-the match award for an industrious display in the 2-0 victory over Forfar at New Dundas Park last Saturday, while team-mate and younger brother, Scott, scored a sublime and decisive second goal for Robbie Horn's men.

Whether or not the complimentary bottle of fizz was shared between the siblings afterwards will remain a mystery.

However, ahead of tomorrow's trip across the Forth to face hosts East Fife, Gray admitted it was still very much a pinch-me moment as the players entered the fray.

Ross Gray earned the man-of-the-match award against Forfar last weekend. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

"If you rewind the clock three or four years most of the boys were playing in the East of Scotland League so to be playing the sides we did in the Premier Sports Cup and then to have over a thousand at Bonnyrigg for our league opener is just incredible," Gray told the Evening News. "I think most of us would have hoped we would be making the progress we have when we joined the current set-up, but I don't think we could have imagined it happening so quickly. We just need to try and enjoy this.

"It was important we gave a good account of ourselves last weekend and I felt we did that. We've got off to a good start but it's nothing more than that.

"I think the bookies are just following the trend with what's happened with Cove and Kelty over the last couple of years winning the league, but we've not got that kind of financial backing behind us. We are a community club so staying in the division would be a bonus and then we can try and build on that in the years to come."

Gray added: "It's great to share these kinds of moments with my brother. We work together too doing football coaching and did a camp last week in Bonnyrigg so it was great to see some of the kids at the game last week shouting us on.