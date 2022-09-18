Bonnyrigg Rose "must get used to losing" as eight-year record comes to an end

League Two leaders Dumbarton maintained their 100-per-cent start to their league campaign with their seventh victory in a row to consign Rose to their third league defeat of the season following promotion from the Lowland League.

Stuart Carswell's first half penalty was enough to separate the sides, with Horn feeling the award was somewhat harsh after the ball had struck Kerr Young's hand, with Horn feeling his centre half couldn't have done anything to prevent it.

"It was frustrating, we had lots of possession of the ball but we just didn't create enough opportunities and we didn't work their goalkeeper enough," said Horn to Bonnyrigg Rose TV.

Bonnyrigg skipper Jonny Stewart is put under pressure against Dumbarton. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

"We have got to have a bit more of a cutting edge in the final third. We had an opportunity right at the start of the game when Geo [George Hunter] went through, it was decent play between Keys [Keiran McGachie] and Geo, and Geo puts it wide.

"The penalty decision, I would need to see it again. My feeling was he couldn't do anything about it. His hand was there, but it wasn't an unnatural position as such. He was so close to the head of their player, I don't know what he can do.

"It changed the game, being 1-0 up they were able to sit in and try and hit us a wee bit more on the break, and they did that, Mark [Weir] had to make a couple of really good saves, so in effect, we could have lost by more. We showed a wee bit more in the last 10 to 15 minutes, we had opportunities. Kieran Hall and Zach [Khan] came on and did well.

"Don't get me wrong, probably over the piece they deserved it with the opportunities they had, but up until the penalty there was nothing in the game. We need to take it on the chin, we aren't used to losing at Bonnyrigg and that's what we have got to get used to. We are playing against better players and better teams, and it's tough."

George Hunter missed Bonnyrigg's best opportunity of the match against Dumbarton. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Zach Khan, who did well when he came on for Bonnyrigg, attacks Dumbarton's Michael Garrity. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS