Bonnyrigg Rose ready for Hibs backlash after ideal start to Premier Sports Cup campaign

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn watched his side defeat Clyde in their first match in the Premier Sports Cup. Picture: SNS

Playing in their first game in the competition, and the SPFL following last season’s promotion, the Rosey Posey upset hosts Clyde with a 2-1 victory thanks to first-half goals from Kieran McGachie and Kieran Hall.

Ross Cunningham pulled one back seconds before the break. But while Clyde had the majority of possession, they didn’t trouble Michael Andrews on too many occasions.

“We made a few changes because we tried to treat it as a pre-season game, to be honest, because we’ve had quite a short pre-season ourselves. We’re trying to get everyone some game time,” Horn told the Evening News.

“I was delighted with the performance. We had a couple of more opportunities in the first half and could’ve got ourselves further in front. We lost the goal just before half-time but they didn’t let their heads go down.

“We’ve not looked out of place against a team who’ll be looking to make the play-offs in League One. We can take massive confidence from that.”

It will be a different kettle of fish when Hibs visit a packed New Dundas Park this Sunday. The Premiership side are licking their wounds after a shock defeat to Clyde’s League One foes Falkirk in midweek.

“It could be a bit of backlash after Tuesday night,” Horn admitted. “It’ll be tough, really tough. The manager will be looking for a reaction.

“It’ll be a superb occasion. Sold out, live on the television, it’s brilliant exposure for the football club.”

