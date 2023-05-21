News you can trust since 1873
Boroughmuir appoint FC Edinburgh manager after Suzy Shepherd departs

Andy Enwood has become Boroughmuir’s new manager less than 24 hour after Suzy Shepherd departed the club.

By Jack Dawson
Published 21st May 2023, 21:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:30 BST

Enwood guided FC Edinburgh to a league and cup double this season as they lifted the League One title unbeaten. The former Hearts manager will now have big shoes to fill as looks to replicate the Shepherd successes in her five and a half years at Boroughmuir. Shepherd announced her departure on Twitter just hours after their 2-1 defeat to Montrose. The Edinburgh club went into the final day of the season with an outside shot of making the promotion play-offs. However, with her side being defeated alongside Gartcairn also picking up three points meant that Boroughmuir finished fifth in the SWPL2.

In a statement on Twitter Shepherd said: “After 5 1/2 years I’ve made the difficult decision to leave @BTFC07 a special club with special people. Massive thanks to Gavin, Sue, Zola & all the coaches, staff & players I’ve worked with over the years. Goodluck next season, keep working hard & keep believing”

In her spell in charge of the club, Shepherd guided Boroughmuir to the SWPL2. From there, she helped establish them as a formidable side with them going close to promotion in her last two seasons. Enwood will be hoping to take the club one step further and finally grace the promised land of the SWPL1. His departure also means that FC Edinburgh will now be looking for a new manager ahead of their upcoming Championship campaign after a successful season in the fourth tier.

Suzy Shepherd has been a mainstay at the club for years. Picture: Craig DoyleSuzy Shepherd has been a mainstay at the club for years. Picture: Craig Doyle
