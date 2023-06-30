The Edinburgh club have just finished two weeks’ worth of training as Enwood assessed the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. New signings are expected at the club over the coming weeks as Boroughmuir aims to gain promotion to the SWPL1. With the squad now off for a fortnight before preseason, Enwood is using multiple methods to assess potential incomings to the team.

“There’s a lot of player movement at this time of year and we are still in the process of accessing the current squad,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “There are a lot of good players with good qualities as players and as people. It is about identifying how they will fit into the way I want the team to play. I’ve been looking at the Under 18’s that we’ve got, seeing what they have got in training and they have shown it well. We have also got some trialists coming in from other teams. There is a lot going on with players coming in and out and that will continue for the next few weeks.”

Upon the player's return, fans can look forward to a jam-packed preseason as Boroughmuir is set to take on multiple SWPL1 sides with two Edinburgh derbies lined up. First up, the side will travel to play Motherwell on July 16th, followed by fixtures against Dundee United and Hamilton on the 23rd and the 30th. Into August, Boroughmuir will travel to the Oriam to take on Hearts on the 2nd, with preseason being rounded up with a match against Spartans on the 6th at Ainslie Park.

Boroughmuir is aiming to win promotion to the SWPL1 in the upcoming campaign. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

“I want the team to be pushed hard and what better way to do that than to play the teams that are in the league above you,” Enwood added. “These are the teams that we want to eventually aspire to and we want players that are able to go and cope in these games as it’s the league we want to go into.”

On Monday, Boroughmuir will also find out their fixtures for the upcoming campaign. The schedule will be released at 10:00 with the first game set to take place on August 13th. “Every player is looking forward to it,” Enwood explained. “It gives a wee bit of clarity on how our season is going to begin. No matter which teams we are going to be facing in the early doors of the campaign, they are going to be tough and competitive games.