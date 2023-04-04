The Edinburgh club are the biggest women’s football team in Scotland, priding itself on its youth system and its care for the community. The banning of alcohol sponsorships throughout the club earlier this year help to reinforce how much Boroughmuir cares for its city. Attacking midfielder McAvoy believes the club is like no other, giving the players a real sense of belonging.

“It's really community-based,” McAvoy told the Edinburgh Evening News. “You've got Gavin [Michie], who obviously heads it up and is the founder I believe. He is often at the games, talking away at everyone. He knows everyone, really well, and knows everyone by name, which is actually important.

“I don’t think you probably get that much of a sense of belonging at other clubs. It's a family sort of feel. Again, all the girls just add to that, to be honest and created a really good culture in the club. It holds really high standards and they're really well organised. Again, really forward-thinking so, it's an exciting topic to be part of to be honest.”

Courtney McAvoy won SWPL Player of the Month for January. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

On the pitch, the capital club are aiming for success too, as they eye up promotion to the SWPL1. The 28-year-old has been on fire so far this season and won the SWPL2 Player of the Month for January. McAvoy is currently the second-top scorer in the league with 11 goals which has helped to push Boroughmuir up to fourth place, five points off the promotion play-off spot.

“We have one of the biggest academies in Scotland,” McAvoy added. “We’ve got lots of young players, talented coming up. Also, being in the first team, that's a team that's sort of progressed every year. It's been really exciting being part of that because I started when they were in the Championship. Then they got promoted, which was just fantastic, to be honest.

