Last season, Boroughmuir were flying and were on the cusp of promotion to the SWPL1. Todd played a big part in their rise in the table. However, this would all come crashing down for the former Hibs player when in March her ligament and meniscus both snapped in a 2-1 defeat to Glasgow Girls. 11 months down the line, she has finally made it back out onto the pitch, making her second appearance of the season against Celtic on the weekend.

“It was pretty hard going”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I had surgery in April last year. I just stuck to my rehab, stuck to my physio appointments and kept coming along to matches. It has been a really hard push in January to get back in the squad, but I was really grateful to get 45 minutes against Celtic.

Todd is already back amongst the goals for the Edinburgh club, grabbing a consolation goal in a 3-2 defeat to Queen’s Park in her first appearance back. In her next game, she could not have asked for a tougher opponent as Boroughmuir took on holders Celtic in the Scottish Cup. Coming on at half-time she was unable to prevent her side from crashing out as they were defeated 5-0 at the Meadowbank stadium.

Shannon Todd is aiming to consolidate her place in the starting line-up. Credit: Jack Dawson

“It was tiring”, she stated. “I was up against Tegan Bowie and she is full of pace, and a really talented young player. It was a really big test for me and a really good 45 minutes to get on my legs. It’s a tie you look forward to playing in and getting your name out there. You always want to do well against the big teams and big individuals you are up against.

“I’m very disappointed to be coming away and leaving the Scottish Cup. However, I do think there are a lot of positives to take from the 5-0 defeat. We came out today and play against a very strong Celtic side. In spells of the game, we actually played really well and played some really good football. We’ve got to give credit to the back four, they were solid throughout and our bank of five were pretty solid too.

“Going into half-time 3-0 down, it was a really good first half from the girls. Considering you have seen them go into half-time five or six goals up against teams in their own league. Then only conceding two goals in the second half, we should be pretty chuffed.”

The winger has had a successful career to date, helping Hibs to win a league and cup double back in 2014. With the SWPL2 campaign well underway, Boroughmuir sit sixth as they aim to climb up the table. Meanwhile, Todd now has her eyes on getting back onto the pitch regularly.