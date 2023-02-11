The Edinburgh side are up against one of the toughest opponents they could possibly face in the fifth round. Celtic, who have a full-time professional squad, are second in SWPL1 and have only lost one league game this season. In contrast, Boroughmuir are sixth in the tier below after a mixed run of form. It is a daunting challenge, but one Shepherd is relishing.

“I’m really excited,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Obviously Celtic play in the league above us. They are on an incredible run and are the holders of the competition. For us as a squad it’s really exciting. They are in that top three with Glasgow City and Rangers. It’s an extremely tough fixture, but one we are excited about and prepare ourselves for in the best way possible. If we get our game plan right, it’s a one-off game and it’s always about performance in these games.

“It’s our home ground. We don’t always get the biggest crowds but we always appreciate anyone who comes along to support us. Celtic obviously carry a large level of support and I’m sure they will come in their numbers to support their side on Sunday. We’re looking forward to the day and the atmosphere it’s going to bring.”

Suzy Shepherd's team have picked up seven points in their last five league games. Picture: Craig Doyle

Celtic are the top scorers in SWPL1 with 78 goals, averaging 4.3 a game. However, Boroughmuir have their own ace up their sleeve in Courtney McAvoy, who is second top scorer in SWPL2 with nine goals.

“Courtney McAvoy has done well this season,” Shepherd added. “We have goals all over the field, not just her, but she is a strong player. We have goals elsewhere in the team. Players like Samantha Duncan, our top goalscorer last season, who is returning.

