Playing back at their traditional Meggetland home because Meadowbank was booked, the Edinburgh side were within seconds of picking up three points thanks to goals from Sydney Hinchcliffe and Molly Ann Orr-Love, but a Georgina McTear double rescued a point for the visitors.

“It feels more like a defeat if I’m being honest,” said Shepherd. “I feel like we have done so many good things, so many positive things. We have created so many chances, not sure how we didn’t score more.”

Hinchcliffe opened the scoring for Boroughmuir after 20 minutes when she controlled a long, looping ball and then had the time to take the ball around the keeper and tap it home. The visitors equalised just before half time when McTear headed in from a corner.

Substitute Orr-Love regained the lead for Boroughmuir in the 74th minute when she was alone in the box to coolly slot the ball into the net. However, it was Gartcairn who had the last say when McTear got her second in the 90th minute.

Shephed added: “I just think the two goals we have conceded are really poor. The first one we have given away a cheap corner and for the second one I think the girl maybe looked offside but as it’s in the 90th minute and I think we maybe just need to learn to manage games out in the dying minutes. So disappointing, but it’s still a point.

"I think because we had quite a few other chances and we have not taken them, going into the 90th minute a bit of nerves kicked in. That’s where you just need to learn to manage games out. There’s a few things to work on but so many positives.”

Boroughmuir remain fifth in the SWPL2 after the point with their next game against Stirling University on the 30th October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzy Shepherd says she can take positives from the 2-2 draw with the league leaders