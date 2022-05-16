Boroughmuir Thistle fall short in quest to secure promotion to SWPL 1

Suzy Shepherd's side needed to win their final fixture at New Tinto Park if they were to seal top-flight football next season, but were beaten by the hosts who join SWPL 2 champions Dundee United as the teams to go up.

After a goalless first half, Glasgow Girls grabbed the lead from the penalty spot ten minutes after the restart, Kaitlyn Canavan on target from 12 yards. On-loan Hibernian Women's Lucy Ronald made it two nine minutes later before Thistle gave themselves a lifeline through a Novoa Torrente finish. But any hopes were dashed when Mhairi Lyle added a third 12 minutes from time.

Boroughmuir finish the season in third spot and can be enormously proud of their efforts this year.

Boroughmuir Thistle boss Suzy Shepherd. Picture: Craig Doyle

Meanwhile, in SWPL 1, Hibernian Women and Glasgow City played out a goalless draw at the home of Penicuik Athletic.

The hosts carried more of a threat but were unable to find the breakthrough. Dean Gibson's side finish fourth in SWPL 1.

Elsewhere, Hearts finished their campaign on a high after a 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle at Oriam.

The Jambos, who secured eighth spot, were ahead inside 90 seconds through Holly Aitchison's header. Aimee Anderson added a second 12 minutes into the second half and Maria McAneny rounded off a fine afternoon with a third late on.