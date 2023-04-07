News you can trust since 1873
Broughton High School pupil Emma Watson makes Scotland debut at 17 years old

Rangers Emma Watson midfielder started as Scotland saw out a 1-0 win against Australia in London.

By Jack Dawson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

It was one of the Tartan Army’s best performances under manager Pedro Martinez Losa as Nicola Docherty’s sole goal was enough to beat the upcoming World Cup hosts. While the game might only be friendly, the win will have done the world of good in boosting the camps confidence ahead of the upcoming National League and Euro 2025 qualifying games.

It will have also been one of the most memorable days of Watson’s life as she started in front of 2,136 fans at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium. The 17-year-old was a product of Boroughmuir’s academy where she spent five years developing as a player. Now the midfielder stars for SWPL holders Rangers.

Watson has had a great season to date with the Glaswegians and even scored past Benfica in the Champions League earlier this campaign. This form saw her called up to the Scotland camp by Pedro Martinez Losa last week ahead of the international break and now the midfielder has earnt her first cap for her country.

Former club Boroughmuir tweeted: Congratulations to former Boroughmuir Thistle player, Emma Watson, on making an excellent debut for Scotland in a 1-0 win over Australia today! Well done Emma!”

Scotland’s next game will be on Tuesday as they take on Costa Rice in another international friendly. The game will be hosted at Hampden Park with kick-off scheduled for 19:35. Tickets are still available for the fixture.

Emma Watson (right) played in the Old Firm derby last month. Credit: Malcolm MackenzieEmma Watson (right) played in the Old Firm derby last month. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
