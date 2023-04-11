It only took the Rangers youngster just five minutes. A vicious free-kick from Caroline Weir placed the ball right at the midfielder’s feet and she made no mistake. With the roar of the Hampden crowd spurring her on, she celebrated a moment she will never forget as she gave her country the lead.

“I went ecstatic, I went crazy,” she explained looking back on the opener. “Obviously it was a shock but I am just very very happy.

“I just try and do my best for the team. You know when you get these opportunities you have to take them because you never know when you are going to get another one.”

Scotland's Emma Watson celebrates after making it 1-0. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Spending five years at Boroughmuir Thistle, the Broughton High School pupil only received her first cap last week as Scotland beat Australia 1-0 in London. The Rangers midfielder built on this performance and made sure her presence on the pitch was felt by the opposition.

After her dream start, Watson made the pitch her own. The midfielder constantly found space in and around the box with her driving runs. Only 15 minutes after her opener, the 17-year-old almost provided as she laid the ball off to Lauren Davidson who could only smash her shot into the keepers palms.

Costa Rica were formidable opponents coming into the game. Ranked 36th, the Central American team are heading to the World Cup but this did not faze her as she continued to influence the play.

The youngster produced a moment of sheer magic in the second half. After receiving the ball, she intelligently turned and fired the ball into the bottom left corner. It was a strike a player at any level would be proud of, let alone a 17-year-old who just made her second appearance from her country.