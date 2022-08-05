Broxburn Athletic boss Chris Townsley has his eye on the perfect weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Jambo Townsley is aiming to lead his side to a West Lothian derby victory over Blackburn United in the East of Scotland Premier tomorrow, before watching Hearts beat Hibs at Easter Road from the away end on Sunday.

Brox have started the campaign unbeaten after a 5-2 opening day defeat of Vale of Leithen was followed up by a 2-2 draw at home to Musselburgh Athletic in midweek.

With 11 new signings it’s been a summer of change at Albyn Park, and Townsley hopes his new recruits can help them to improve on last season’s sixth place finish.

Broxburn boss Chris Townsley

“We had to freshen things up a bit, especially after the Covid situation, we didn’t really make any changes to the squad for a couple of years,” said Townsley. “We’ve transformed our squad and hopefully we have signed good quality players which can help us to make more of a challenge.

“We’ve been after Mark McConnell for a while, but unfortunately, we lost him in pre-season for seven or eight weeks. We are desperate to get him back, he comes with a big pedigree winning leagues with Edinburgh City, going to Bonnyrigg and then doing well with Civil. We have a few other injuries we are dealing with, but we have a bigger squad this season

“Because the way our season went last year we had been preparing for this season since January, we put a lot of the hard yards in to get signings over the line really quite early, which was good for us. It shows you Broxburn is a good club to come and play for, we can attract the players, it is just all about winning now.