Celtic’s Reo Hatate and Hibs defender Paul Hanlon in action when the teams last met in Glasgow back in January. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hibernian. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow. When: Saturday, October 15. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Steven McLean

TV and ticket info

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV. Match tickets are sold out.

Team news

Lee Johnson has picked the same team four games in a row. Aiden McGeady, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Momodou Bojang are out injured, while Kevin Nisbet is training again but not fit enough to be considered yet. Rocky Bushiri, Demi Mitchelll and Kevin Dabrowksi are fit again and available for selection. Six Celtic players will miss out. Joining Jota on the sidelines are David Turnbull and Stephen Welsh, while longer-term absentees Yosuke Ideguchi, Callum McGregor, and Carl Starfelt will also miss out, meaning Cameron Carter-Vickers and Moritz Jenz will likely extend their partnership in central defence while Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley could continue in midfield. Liel Abada has been passed fit.

Form guide

Hibs won four league games in a row before losing 1-0 to Dundee United on Tuesday, but the performance at Tannadice wasn’t decent. There was enough attacking intent and all that was lacking was a cutting edge. Hibs are up against a Celtic team who have not been firing on all cylinders lately. Tuesday’s 2-0 home defeat by RB Leipzeg was their third in four Champions League games. The two most recent league wins over St Johnstone and Motherwell were by the odd goal, and they lost the game before that away to St Mirren.

Head-to-head

Hibs have not won at Celtic Park since Danny Galbraith scored a late winner to secure 2-1 victory in January 2010, but they have picked up four draws in the 15 games played since then at Parkhead. The last Hibs victory over Celtic came at Easter Road in December 2018 when Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi scored in a 2-0 win.

Manager thoughts

Lee Johnson: “This will be interesting to go into this game with their distinct style of play and our distinct style of play. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I like the vibe, I like their penetrative runs, I like their tempo. I have to keep the spirits high because we’re going into a very big game that’s going to demand a lot of energy and more concentration than we showed for the goal.”

Bookies’ odds

Celtic, as expected are short-odds favourites to pick up the three points. Celtic 2/9, Draw 2¼, Hibs 11/1, with McBookie.

Another thing