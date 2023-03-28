Craig Gordon hails Scotland performance as 'one of the best ever at Hampden Park'

Scott McTominay celebrates with Kieran Tierney after making it 2-0 to Scotland during the European Championships qualifier against Spain. Picture: SNS

Steve Clarke’s side have six points from six to start their Euro 2024 qualification group after Scott McTominay struck twice at the national stadium to upset the odds.

The Hearts goalkeeper likely would have been between the sticks for Scotland had it not been for the leg break he sustained playing for his club side on Christmas Eve, but he was delighted to see the squad secure such a famous result.

“Everyone to a man was outstanding,” he told Viaplay. “That’s what it was going to take tonight. It’s one of the best performances that Hampden Park has ever seen.

“The lads believed that they could win the game and you could see that belief. I thought we had the better chances throughout the game. We carried the bigger threat and it was well deserved in the end.”

Fellow pundit Ally McCoist was also gushing in his praise for the heroic Scotland players, highlighting how comfortable they looked in seeing out the game against the much-favoured visitors.

“I can say this now. I wasn’t brave enough to say this with 15 minutes to go, but we weren’t in any danger,” said the ex-Rangers striker.

"They were putting crosses into the box and the lads were tremendous, whether it was [Grant] Hanley, [Ryan] Porteous, Kieran Tierney was superb, Aaron Hickey, [Scott] McTominay with two goals. Have I named them all yet? They were absolutely magic.”

