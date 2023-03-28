News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
9 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
12 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
15 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
15 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
15 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Craig Gordon hails Scotland performance as 'one of the best ever at Hampden Park'

Craig Gordon hailed the performance of his international team-mates as one of the best Hampden Park has ever seen after Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Spain.

By Craig Fowler
Published 28th Mar 2023, 22:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 22:15 BST
Scott McTominay celebrates with Kieran Tierney after making it 2-0 to Scotland during the European Championships qualifier against Spain. Picture: SNS
Scott McTominay celebrates with Kieran Tierney after making it 2-0 to Scotland during the European Championships qualifier against Spain. Picture: SNS
Scott McTominay celebrates with Kieran Tierney after making it 2-0 to Scotland during the European Championships qualifier against Spain. Picture: SNS

Steve Clarke’s side have six points from six to start their Euro 2024 qualification group after Scott McTominay struck twice at the national stadium to upset the odds.

The Hearts goalkeeper likely would have been between the sticks for Scotland had it not been for the leg break he sustained playing for his club side on Christmas Eve, but he was delighted to see the squad secure such a famous result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone to a man was outstanding,” he told Viaplay. “That’s what it was going to take tonight. It’s one of the best performances that Hampden Park has ever seen.

“The lads believed that they could win the game and you could see that belief. I thought we had the better chances throughout the game. We carried the bigger threat and it was well deserved in the end.”

Most Popular

Fellow pundit Ally McCoist was also gushing in his praise for the heroic Scotland players, highlighting how comfortable they looked in seeing out the game against the much-favoured visitors.

“I can say this now. I wasn’t brave enough to say this with 15 minutes to go, but we weren’t in any danger,” said the ex-Rangers striker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They were putting crosses into the box and the lads were tremendous, whether it was [Grant] Hanley, [Ryan] Porteous, Kieran Tierney was superb, Aaron Hickey, [Scott] McTominay with two goals. Have I named them all yet? They were absolutely magic.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Craig GordonScotlandHampden ParkAlly McCoistScott McTominaySpainSteve Clarke