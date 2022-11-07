Originally joining Spartans in 2009, McCulloch has managed the club across two different spells between 2010-2015 and 2018 to present day. In this time, she has helped the team get to five finals as well as finishing runner-up in the Scottish Women’s Premier League in 2011. After reaching 250 games in charge on Sunday, Robinson was full of praise for her manager believing she is “one of the best”.

“It’s a good environment to be in and around when Debbi is taking the team”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “She puts very high demands on her team and she just wants the best for us and I think collectively I could speak for the team to say she’s one of the best coaches that I’ve ever been run by. She always wants the best for us and pushes us to get to our best. Well done to her for reaching 250 games".

Graduating from Abertay University in 2002, McCulloch has been in football for the majority of her life. Starting off as a community coach at Dundee United, she then took up a position at Ross County until joining Spartans as assistant head coach in 2009. After being promoted to head coach in 2010 and later becoming the first-team manager in 2012 she would see her side score treble figure goals in her first campaign as they reached 102 across 22 games.

Managing Spartans is the "biggest privilege of my life", states Debbi McCulloch

After stepping down in 2015, the UEFA A licence coach returned in 2018 to manage the team again and reach multiple semi-finals. Looking back on her journey, she believes it is an “honour” to represent the club.