Dundee United ace 'thankful' to Spartans after Scotland under-21 call

The 20-year-old joins Scot Gemmill’s squad for the first time for the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers against Belgium and Denmark. It follows a productive campaign for the midfielder who played 12 times for United as the Tannadice club finished fourth in the Scottish top flight and qualified for Europe.

It’s been quite the rise for Meekison who was playing in the Lowland League just last year. His loan move to Spartans was cut short in January 2021 due to a rise in cases of Covid-19 halting football below the Championship.

Despite that particular setback, he still credits the Capital club with helping him become a better player as he soon returned to the City of Discovery and made his first-team debut for the Tangerines later in the season.

“That came at a standstill point in my career where I had just finished Under-18s and I was training with the first team but not quite making it into the squads,” he said. “I had a discussion with my agent and the club and I went out to play every week and build up physically while playing mens’ football.

“So I went to Spartans and I played every week and scored a lot of goals and it was good for my confidence and to prove to myself that I could play in mens’ football. From there I came back and made my debut.”

Even though his stay lasted just over three months, the management and staff at Ainslie Park made quite the impression on Meekison as he revealed he still stays in touch with the hard-working people he met in north Edinburgh.

“It’s a really special club run by the community and charity and what not. Everyone there was so nice to me, really respectful and gave me any help I needed,” he said.

"They were there to boost me and I still keep in contact with a lot of the people there. They congratulate me whenever something happens in my career and I can’t thank them enough.”

