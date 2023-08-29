Edinburgh-born starlet joins Manchester United after Rangers departure
Coming through Boroughmuir Thistle’s academy, she was quickly snapped up by Rangers, making her debut for the Gers at the age of 15. Since then, the midfielder helped the Glaswegians win the SWPL in the 2021/22 season as well as the SWPL Cup last campaign. After a fantastic run of form last year where she won the PFA Young Player of the Year, the 17-year-old elected to leave Rangers in the summer upon the expiry of her contract and will now start a new chapter in the WSL.
“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Manchester United,” she told the club. “It’s a huge club with a lot of history and I cannot wait to get started.
“I’m really excited to learn and to play alongside some great players.
“I’ll give everything to this team and I’m looking forward to pulling on the red jersey.”
Watson played her first game in red on Sunday as the Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester in their first preseason game of the season. However, the midfielder could be set to take on many of her teammates sooner than many may think as Scotland take on England in the Nations League opener on September 22nd. The game is set to be hosted at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light as the Tartan Army looks to get off to the best possible start. Scotland will then return back across the border to take on Belgium on September 26th at Hampden Park.