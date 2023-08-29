Coming through Boroughmuir Thistle’s academy, she was quickly snapped up by Rangers, making her debut for the Gers at the age of 15. Since then, the midfielder helped the Glaswegians win the SWPL in the 2021/22 season as well as the SWPL Cup last campaign. After a fantastic run of form last year where she won the PFA Young Player of the Year, the 17-year-old elected to leave Rangers in the summer upon the expiry of her contract and will now start a new chapter in the WSL.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Manchester United,” she told the club. “It’s a huge club with a lot of history and I cannot wait to get started.

“I’m really excited to learn and to play alongside some great players.

“I’ll give everything to this team and I’m looking forward to pulling on the red jersey.”