Edinburgh City 0 - 1 Hamilton Accies: Naysmith's side fall despite spirited Premier Sports Cup showing

Hamilton Accies attacker Callum Smith scored the only goal of the game. Picture: SNS

Callum Smith fired in the only goal of the game on 25 minutes after completing a one-two with summer signing Kieran MacDonald, who returned to the club for a second spell after impressive at Raith Rovers last season.

It was Accies’ first match since being relegated from the Scottish Premiership following seven years in the top flight and they put out a side that was both youthful and possessed a healthy degree of top-flight experience, including Hakeem Odoffin, who is said to be wanted by Hibs.

City boss Gary Naysmith handed debuts to five of his summer signings. Scott Reekie and Stephen Bronsky started in the back four, ex-Hearts man Callum Tappin and James Hilton took up residence in midfield, while 17-year-old St Johnstone loanee Alex Ferguson partnered Ouzy See in attack.

David Moyo had the first chance of the game for the visitors, firing over from the left side of the penalty area. This was soon followed by Lewis Smith following up his own cross to force Ryan Goodfellow into a save.

Neat work from C Smith and MacDonald had the pre-match favourites in front as they looked in control of proceedings. A free-kick from 25 yards, sent over the bar from Hilton, was about all City could muster in response before the halfway whistle.

Smith almost had his second of the game in spectacular fashion as his overhead kick was touched onto the crossbar by Goodfellow. City survived another scare on 55 minutes as they almost doubled Accies’ lead for them, but the hosts were able to scramble a potential own goal off the line.

Growing in confidence as the match continued, City forced a couple of chances through See. He headed wide on 68 minutes and went close again a short time later, only for Accies to break and Moyo to go close to putting the game beyond doubt.

The home side ramped up the pressure in the closing stages and almost snatched a draw, and the potential for a bonus point in penalty kicks, as Accies keeper Joe Hilton was forced into a smart injury time save, though the visitors were able to hold on.

