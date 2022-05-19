Edinburgh City appoint Alan Maybury as permanent manager on two-year deal

The 43-year-old former full-back guided the Citizens to League One promotion last Friday after a 3-2 aggregate victory over Annan Athletic in the play-off final.

Maybury had initally joined the Capital outfit in March on an interim basis following the sacking of predecessor Gary Naysmith. However, he cemented the club’s place in the top four with key wins over both Forfar and Annan as well as picking up a well-deserved point against champions Kelty Hearts.

City overcame League One outfit Dumbarton in the play-off semi-final 5-2 on aggregate before completing the job at Galabank, and the former Hearts and Hibs defender will now take over the reigns on a permanent basis after positive discussions with chairman Jim Brown and the club’s board of directors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Maybury has agreed a two-year deal to take charge of League One outfit Edinburgh City. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Former Ayr boss Mark Kerr, who assisted Maybury during the play-off run, is also expected to agree a deal in due course. Maybury will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of their maiden season in Scottish football’s third tier with the club also preparing an imminent return to its spirtual home of Meadowbank.

A club statement read: “Edinburgh City are delighted to announce that Alan Maybury has agreed to become first-team manager on a two-year contract following the success of his interim spell.

"There will be more announcements over the next few days as Alan puts together his squad for and backroom staff for our first season in cinch League One.”

Maybury said: “I am delighted to be appointed manager of Edinburgh City on a full-time basis. There are lots to look forward to with the return to Meadowbank Stadium and a new and exciting challenge playing in League One.

"I will continue to work hard to build on the success of last season and thank everyone involved with the club for their continued support.”