Edinburgh City appoint former Hearts and Hibs defender as new boss

Alan Maybury, who was appointed as a coach at Kilmarnock last summer, will take charge of Edinburgh City until the end of the season.

The Irishman, 43, will take charge for the first time away to Elgin City on Saturday. His assistant will be revealed later this afternoon.

The appointment follows the sacking last week of Gary Naysmith.

Maybury’s task is to steer the Capital club into the League 2 play-offs. City are currently fourth, two points ahead of Stenhousemuir, with six games to go and must stay there to reach the play-offs.

If he achieves that, he has hinted that he hopes to continue in the post on a permanent basis.

He said: “I am delighted for the opportunity to be manager of Edinburgh City on an interim basis initially.

“The club is in a good position and my aim is to continue the good work that was done before me and add and improve on it going forward.”

He was appointed as a coach by Kilmarnock last summer, and previously had coaching roles at Hibs, Falkirk and St Johnstone.

A Republic of ireland international who won 10 caps, Maybury made more than 100 appearances for Hearts from 2001 to 2005 after joining for Leeds United.

He went on to play for Leicester City, Colchester United and St Johnston before joining Hibs in 2012, spending two years at Easter Road.

Maybury was given a player/development coach role in his second season at Hibs and then joined Falkirk as player-coach.

He was appointed as a coach by St Johnstone in 2018 and moved to Kilmarnock last summer, where analysis was part of his remit.

