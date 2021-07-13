Edinburgh City confirm double signing with ex-Premiership star and former defender

Edinburgh City have signed Lewis Toshney. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Lewis Toshney and former City star Chris Kane have been added ahead of the League Two season.

The arrival of the former will raise eyebrows. The Celtic academy graduate has played for Kilmarnock, Dundee, Ross County, Dundee United and most recently Inverness CT.

Toshney, who made an appearance in the top flight for Celtic, announced his decision to retire back in April and took on the management role at East of Scotland Premier League side Jeanfield Swifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently he was trying to win a deal with Championship side Arbroath.

“I really can’t wait to get started,” he told ECFCTV. “Once I spoke to Gaffer there was nowhere else I wanted to play.

"He told me the direction the club is heading and I wanted to be apart of it.

"I have the fire back in the belly and can’t wait to work hard and get myself fit. It might take a few weeks but I am looking forward to getting 100 per cent fit and help the team achieve our goals.”

Meanwhile, Kane returns to the club following a season with Stenhousemuir.

He spent the 2019/20 campaign at Edinburgh City, making 28 appearances.

‘Shouldn't be playing at League Two’

Naysmith was delighted to add the duo to his squad with both to get up to speed fitness-wise with their new team-mates.

“Lewis has played at a really good level throughout his career and is someone that is highly regarded within Scottish football," he said.

"Unfortunately for Lewis though, his career has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons and as I know from my own career, this can eventually take its toll on any player.

After speaking to Lewis at great length, it was clear to me that he still has a real desire to get back playing competitive football and I am delighted that we have been able to agree a deal to bring him to the club that suits all parties. Some people will see it as a risk due to his recent injury problems but for me it is a small risk worth taking.

"If we can get Lewis back to anywhere near the levels that he is capable off, then we will have a defender at our club who really shouldn’t be playing league two football.

At 29, Lewis is at a great age for us and his experience will help our younger players both on and off the pitch. He can play in a few different positions and I am looking forward to working with him."

On Kane, he said: “Chris has done a few training sessions with us since we returned and I am delighted that he has agreed a short term deal until January. The length of deal suits both parties as it gives me an extra defender in the squad straight away whilst it also gives Chris a little bit of security whilst he tries to prove that he deserves a longer deal at the club.