News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

Edinburgh side set to return to former home in SWPL Cup

Kick-off times for the SWPL Cup second round with Boroughmuir returning to a familiar setting as Hibs, Hearts and Spartans enter.
By Jack Dawson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This Sunday will the next round of the Sky Sports Cup take place as each team looks to go on a good run. Kick-off times and venues have now been confirmed for the four Edinburgh teams still in the competition.

Boroughmuir, will face a change of scenery for their fixture as they return to Meggetland. Thistle left their old stadium to move to Meadowbank at the start of last season but with both themselves and Hibs scheduled for a home tie this weekend, it seems that the Edinburgh side have had no choice but to return to face Queen’s Park at 13:00.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Hibs will host Aberdeen at Meadowbank with a 12:00 kick-off scheduled while Hearts will face off against Rangers at the Oriam at 15:00. Spartans are set to travel to Petershill Park for their cup tie which will take place at 16:00.

Related topics:EdinburghAberdeen