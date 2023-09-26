Kick-off times for the SWPL Cup second round with Boroughmuir returning to a familiar setting as Hibs, Hearts and Spartans enter.

This Sunday will the next round of the Sky Sports Cup take place as each team looks to go on a good run. Kick-off times and venues have now been confirmed for the four Edinburgh teams still in the competition.

Boroughmuir, will face a change of scenery for their fixture as they return to Meggetland. Thistle left their old stadium to move to Meadowbank at the start of last season but with both themselves and Hibs scheduled for a home tie this weekend, it seems that the Edinburgh side have had no choice but to return to face Queen’s Park at 13:00.

