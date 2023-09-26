Edinburgh side set to return to former home in SWPL Cup
This Sunday will the next round of the Sky Sports Cup take place as each team looks to go on a good run. Kick-off times and venues have now been confirmed for the four Edinburgh teams still in the competition.
Boroughmuir, will face a change of scenery for their fixture as they return to Meggetland. Thistle left their old stadium to move to Meadowbank at the start of last season but with both themselves and Hibs scheduled for a home tie this weekend, it seems that the Edinburgh side have had no choice but to return to face Queen’s Park at 13:00.
Elsewhere, Hibs will host Aberdeen at Meadowbank with a 12:00 kick-off scheduled while Hearts will face off against Rangers at the Oriam at 15:00. Spartans are set to travel to Petershill Park for their cup tie which will take place at 16:00.