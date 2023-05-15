The 17-year-old currently studies at Broughton High School with Hibs legend Keith Wright coaching her. This season, the former Boroughmuir Thistle player has helped Rangers lift the SWPL Cup as they beat Hibs 2-0 at Tynecastle. Watson also made her Scotland debut earlier this year and scored twice on her first appearance at Hampden Park as the Tartan Army overcame Costa Rice 4-0.

Going in to the final games of the season, the midfielder will be hoping to claim a famous treble for her side as they eye both the Scottish Cup and the SWPL title. Rangers are currently the league champions and they will retain their title if they beat Glasgow City on Sunday and keep their goal difference superior to Celtic’s. Watson is also in the final of the Scottish Cup with her side needing to overcome their Old Firm rivals if they to lift the famous trophy.

The Old Firm sides continued to dominate the rest of the awards in the women’s game with Celtic taking the Women’s Player of the Year. Caitlin Hayes has had an excellent year for the hoops as they eye the SWPL title and the Scottish Cup as well. The 27-year-old memorably got a last-minute equaliser against Rangers at the end of March could prove to be a pivotal moment in the race to lift the league title at the end of the season.