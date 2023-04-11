It only took the Rangers youngster just five minutes to grab the first. A vicious free-kick from Caroline Weir landed right at the midfielder’s feet and she made no mistake. With the roar of the Hampden crowd spurring her on, the former Boroughmuir Thistle player celebrated a moment she will never forget as she gave her country the lead.

“I went ecstatic, I went crazy,” she explained looking back on the opener. “Obviously it was a shock but I am just very very happy. I just try and do my best for the team. You know when you get these opportunities you have to take them because you never know when you are going to get another one.”

Watson spent five years at Boroughmuir Thistle, and the Broughton High School pupil – she is preparing to sit four Highers next momnth – earned her first cap last week as started in Scotland’s 1-0 win over Australia in London. The midfielder built on this performance with another start at Hampden and made another huge impact.

Scotland's Emma Watson celebrates after making it 1-0. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

After her dream start, Watson constantly found space in and around the box with driving runs. Only 15 minutes after her opener, the 17-year-old almost claimed as assist as she laid the ball off to Lauren Davidson, who could only smash her shot into the keeper’s palms.

Costa Rica were formidable opponents coming into the game. Ranked 36th, the Central American team are heading to the World Cup but this did not faze Watson as she continued to influence the game.

The youngster produced a moment of sheer magic in the second half. After receiving the ball, she intelligently turned and fired the ball into the bottom left corner with her left foot this time. It was a strike a player at any level would be proud of, let alone a 17-year-old making her second appearance gor her country.