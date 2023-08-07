News you can trust since 1873
“Fantastic” coaching set-up helping to push Spartans forward

A month into Spartans’ new coaching set-up manager Debbi McCulloch is delighted at the impact her colleagues are having.
By Jack Dawson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST

While Spartans may not have changed much on the field across the summer, off the pitch the coaching staff have seen many new additions to add the side in their upcoming campaign. After Scott Noble left the club at the end of the last campaign, Paul Weir was brought in at the start of last month with McCulloch being able to work with her new assistant manager throughout preseason. On top of this, Donald Park and Liam Thomson took up wider roles in the coaching set-up to help provide further support.

Now preseason has concluded for Spartans, McCulloch has been able to spend the last month with the new backroom staff as they prepare for the new campaign. So far, the manager is impressed with what she has seen insisting that the “highest standard of coaching” is on display.

“It’s been great, fantastic,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We knew when Scott [Noble] decided to leave the club we had a huge void to fill. We have obviously brought in Paul Weir who has been a fantastic addition and moved Donald Park to work with the wider squad and not just the players who were attending the afternoon session last season.

“Park is just infectious. One, he has a great football brain and two he’s just a fantastic person to have around to deliver coaching of the highest standard. That’s allowed me to focus my energy on areas where I felt I maybe didn’t focus as much on last season. I’m really pleased with how things have shaped up, off and on the pitch.”

Spartans are also expected to complete their squad this week as they prepare for their season opener against Rangers on Sunday. The signing of Lauren Berman is expected to be confirmed after a successful trial at the club before they face the Old Firm side. Her addition will provide an extra boost to the Edinburgh side as they look to continue their momentum from the end of last season.

