FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury hopeful of boosting his squad ahead of Kelty Hearts League One opener

The Citizens begin their maiden season in Scottish football's third tier at Kelty Hearts' New Central Park in 11 days' time and the former Hearts and Hibs full-back is confident supporters will see some fresh faces ahead of their trip to Fife.

"I'm trying to find that balance but we're still working away," Maybury said. "There are a couple of positions I know I need to strengthen. Going back to last season I knew the core of the group I wanted to keep, but I thought it was crucial to bring in a bit of experience and you get that with the likes of (Liam) Fontaine. I'm working hard to try and bring another goalkeeper too because we've only got young Cameron (Quate) on the bench at the moment.

"With the tie-in with Hibs that we have, we'll have a look at some more from there and then try and work up the pitch a little bit. Numbers-wise we're in a good place so I'm probably more fortunate than a lot of the other clubs are at the moment. But I just want to try and add that little bit more quality. It's always hard to get what you want but you have to be patient and make sure you're in the mix.

FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group.

"And even maybe the bigger clubs being in Europe they are going to use all the young boys through pre-season so we just have to wait and see what's available. I know the type I'm looking for so it's just an ongoing process."

The Capital outfit host Lowland League newcomers Cowdenbeath at Meadowbank tomorrow night in the club's penultimate fixture of this season's Premier Sports Cup.

Maybury's men occupy fourth spot in Group E having drawn with Airdrie ( they claimed an extra bonus point for a 4-2 penalty shootout win) before losing 3-1 to Arbroath on Saturday.