FC Edinburgh chairman Jim Brown can't wait to face off against League One big-hitters Dunfermline

The Citizens welcome the Pars for their opening home fixture of their maiden League One campaign with a 1,260-capacity crowd expected at the new stadium.

Alan Maybury's men got their season off to a flyer last Saturday with a 2-0 success over Kelty Hearts at New Central Park and Brown admits it would be out of this world if they could manage a Fife double with another three points this weekend.

"When the fixtures came out it was the one we wanted but didn't want at the same time," Brown told the Evening News. "To get Dunfermline and then Falkirk for our first two home fixtures is amazing for the club given where we've come from. There are no easy games as we've gone up in the league, but hopefully we've adapted having played some decent sides in the League Cup too.

FC Ednburgh chairman Jim Brown is relishing the visit of Dunfermline to Meadowbank tomorrow. Picture: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

"Dunfermline are in the same situation as they've come down from the Championship and they will be looking for some big performances to ensure they are challenging at the top. We were actually having a joke last week after the Kelty result as tomorrow is actually a top-of-the-table clash given their result!

"I think the start of the season is going to be about teams trying to find their way and that's no different for us. We're not far away from a sell-out so there's going to be a big Dunfermline support coming over. Hopefully both teams will put on a show.

"Alan has put together a strong squad and we're definitely not in this league to be the whipping boys. We're always looking at how we can better the squad and if there is something that comes up before the window shuts then we'd definitely look at it."